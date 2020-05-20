POLICE have issued an urgent appeal to find a York man who was last seen in the Heslington area of York on Monday evening.
Thomas Peter Haynes, 35, known as Tom, has dark brown hair, a beard and is slim in build. He is believed to be wearing a white top, sandy coloured trousers and black trainers. He may also be wearing a brown baseball cap.
Tom was believed to be sighted in Askern, South Yorkshire, around 1pm yesterday (Tuesday) and is possibly trying to head to the Bradford/Kirklees area, North Yorkshire Police said.
Anyone with information about Tom’s whereabouts should call North Yorkshire Police on 999 with an immediate sighting or 101 with any other information.
