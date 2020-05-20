THREE men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud after some residents in York reported a group travelling from door-to-door offering to provide outdoor cleaning services.

The group were reported to have been charging large amounts of money to clean and seal driveways.

One person reported being quoted more than £800 to jet wash a driveway. However, the work which was carried out was not to the level expected.

North Yorkshire Police are warning residents to be on their guard and say officers are working closely with City of York Council's Trading Standards and have already spoken with a number of residents who were approached by the group.

They are appealing for anyone else who may have been visited by them to come forward and share information.

Officers are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have CCTV footage from a camera, dashcam or doorbell with integrated video.

One man from Dublin and two men from County Wexford, Republic of Ireland - all aged in their early 20s - were arrested on suspicion of fraud offences and have been released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.

Anyone who can assist with the investigation is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you wish to provide information anonymously then the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12200079795 when providing details about the investigation.