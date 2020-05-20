HERE are the death notices carried in The Press, on Wednesday, May 20.

WINN Catherine (Cath) On May 14th, peacefully in York Hospital, aged 100 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank, much loved aunty of Anthony, Chris and family and also much loved aunty to Ian and great-aunt to Justin, Duncan, Fred and Leanne. Private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Age UK, York. Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son, Funeral Directors, York. Tel 01904 654460.

FOTHERGILL Ronald On May 9th, aged 89 years, peacefully in York Hospital. A dear cousin and friend. A private funeral service to be held at York Crematorium on Tuesday June 2nd. Donations in memory of Ron will benefit Lymphoma Action, also Stillington Sports and Social Club, via https://www.jgfielderandson.co.uk/memorialsanddonations Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son, Funeral Directors, York. Tel: 01904 654460.

DEAN Tracey Suddenly at home on May 3rd, aged 55 years. Much loved partner of Andrew, dear cousin of Howard, loved friend of Jean, Suzy, Bryan and many more. Will be greatly missed. Private cremation. Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son, Funeral Directors, York. Tel: 01904 654460.

RUSSELL Shirley Margaret (nee Kay) Passed away peacefully at York Hospital on May 7th 2020, aged 88 years. Loving wife of the late Alec, mum to Jo, David and Allan, special grandma to Lucy, Katy, Callum, Olly and Archie, mother-in-law to Clare and Emma. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A private cremation will take place at Octon Crematorium. Family flowers only, and donations, in lieu of flowers, will go to the Injured Jockeys Fund (Jack Berry House) and The Stroke Association. All enquiries to E & A R Agar Funeral Directors. Tel: 01653 919004.

SHERWOOD Michael May 13th, peacefully in hospital, aged 71 years, of Strensall, formerly of Harrogate. A dearly loved son of the late Herbert and Mary, dear brother of Pauline and Vivien. Grateful thanks for all the care received from the staff at Hawthorn House. All enquiries to Lee & Holmes Funeral Directors Tel: 01423 712062.

HUNTINGTON Gina (Regina) On May 14th peacefully after living with Dementia, aged 81 years, loving wife of the late Malcolm M.B.E. much loved mother of Alex Jane and John, loving grandma of Holly, Harry, Kate and Amy, and dear sister of Raymond. Funeral service to be held privately. A celebration of Gina's life will be held when circumstances allow. Donations may be given to Alzheimer's Research UK, c/o J G Fielder & Son Funeral Directors, 48-50 Clarence Street, York YO31 7EW. Tel No 01904 654460.

TAYLOR Jeanne Passed away peacefully at Claremont House, Beverley on May 9th aged 96. Loving wife of the late Kenneth. Loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Will be forever remembered by all of her relatives and friends, with love and affection.

