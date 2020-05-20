A YORK firm has launched a new antibody test which can tell people whether they have been exposed to the coronavirus.

YorkTest Laboratories says its Covid-19 IgG Antibody test, which costs £89, has been approved by the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) and Public Health England.

The Monks Cross based-business, which specialises in providing complete home-to-laboratory tests for food intolerances and allergies, says it has partnered with Abbott Laboratories and Eurofins County Pathology to offer one of only two UK Government approved antibody home testing kits.

“As part of our mission to reduce uncertainty across the UK, we’re working with an accredited laboratory partner to bring a reliable Covid-19 test to the market, so people can finally find out whether they have been exposed to the coronavirus without having to go to a hospital,” said scientific director Dr Gill Hart.

“Abbott’s test has been found to demonstrate 100 per cent sensitivity and 99.6 per cent specificity, meaning we can help people return to work with the confidence that they have been accurately tested."

She said Public Health England had announced its backing for the test last week, and it was now available to order online at www.yorktest.com.

"You will receive a YorkTest CE marked simple finger-prick blood test to take your sample in the comfort of your home and return it in the post for testing at the laboratory," she said.

“All healthy individuals are now thought to make detectable IgG antibodies to Covid-19, which can be detected from about day two after the onset of symptoms with 100 per cent seroconversion by day 20.

“Once received, blood samples are analysed by the Abbott Covid-19 testing machine and are taken through an automated immunoassay process which takes a few hours.

"The results are then automatically calculated, formatted electronically and relayed back to YorkTest Laboratories. Results are emailed back to you usually within three days."

YorkTest has stressed that a positive result does not mean that a person won’t catch the virus again or carry and transmit the virus onto someone else, and nor does it mean that they are immune to having another Covid-19 infection in the future.

The Press has reported previously on YorkTest plans to develop its own antibody test, with people who had tested positive for having had the coronavirus being asked to send a blood sample to the lab, but it is understood this was subsequently paused in favour of the partnership with Abbott.