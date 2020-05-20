THE fire brigade were called to a blaze at a building in York city centre last night.


Crews from Acomb and York were called to a building on fire in Castlegate at about 6.40pm.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We were called to commercial and residential premises in the Castlegate area of York following reports of smoke seen coming from a window.


"On arrival crews found a fire on the second floor of the premises. Crews entered the premises using Breathing apparatus, 2 hose reel jets and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire. All occupants were accounted for."