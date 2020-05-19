JUST six new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed today in the whole of York and North Yorkshire.
Public Health England said one new case had been confirmed in the City of York Council area, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 440.
It said five new cases had been confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total up to 1,253, and five new cases in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area had taken the total there up to 819.
The small number of new cases might be seen as a sign of hope but it could also be a statistical blip, and it will only become clear in time whether the spread of the virus has been firmly