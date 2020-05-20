PEOPLE looking to redecorate during lockdown are being offered free interior design consultations.

Dunnington-based Fabric Gallery & Interiors has launched the new service to tap into the rising popularity of technology, such as Zoom, in people’s daily lives.

Owners Steve and Bronia Whitt are using The Press Supporting Local Businesses campaign to promote how they have adapted their service in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The campaign is offering free adverts to help family and independent businesses during the coronavirus outbreak.

Steve said: “Whether it is work meetings or pilates classes, so many people have Zoom that it makes sense to do virtual interior design consultations because the showroom has been shut since March 24. Even if we opened next month, I know many customers would still be very cautious about meeting face to face.”

The business is offering a free 20-minute video consultation to learn what the customer wants to achieve.

“They can have a chat with our chief designer,” said Steve. “If they want to go into greater depth we can book an hour-long consultation that comes with the benefit of a ‘room in a box’.”

The box, containing items such as fabric and wallpaper samples, will then be sent to the customer to consider.

Steve said virtual consultations could work very well with clients able to show the designer the room, area, or curtains they wanted to change.

“I think there’s great potential,” said Steve. “This has been born out of necessity because of the Covid lockdown but I think a lot of people are talking about the ‘new norm’, with a lot of people continuing to work from home and using video consultations.

“As long as we can provide a service we will do.”

