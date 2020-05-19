FOUR men were arrested after drugs raids in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police officers responded to reports of drug-related activity at two Scarborough properties on Sunday (May 17) and subsequently arrested three men believed to be linked to a key County Lines drug operation.

An 18-year-old man from Sandwell in the West Midlands was arrested at a residential address in Alma Square on suspicion of being involved in the supply of class A drugs and remains in police custody.

Officers then attended a residential address on Victoria Road where they arrested a 19-year-old man from the Erdington area of Birmingham on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and a 48-year-old man from Scarborough on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply. Both men have been released on conditional bail.

Another man, a 36-year-old from Scarborough, was arrested yesterday (May 18) in connection with the investigation and on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He is currently in police custody.

“County lines” is the term given to a form of organised crime in which drug dealers from urban areas exploit vulnerable people – including children – and force them to deal drugs in smaller towns and cities.

It takes its name from the mobile phone lines used by dealers to communicate between towns, take orders & conduct their “business”. The lines are used to advertise drugs for sale and mass text messages are sent to users letting them know where and when they can buy drugs. The lines become valuable protected “brands”. Violence and intimidation is prevalent within county lines. Due to the exploitation of vulnerable people associated with it, it is a key, operational priority for North Yorkshire Police.