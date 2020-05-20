FIREFIGHTERS have seen a 100 per cent increase in callouts to road accidents since lockdown was relaxed a week ago.

And police have raised concerns about speeding in York - after reports that one driver was estimated to be doing 70mph in the city centre.

Speaking at a virtual North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner meeting, Jon Foster from the fire and rescue service said crews had been called to just eight crashes between April 1 and May 12.

But in the past week since lockdown was eased, firefighters were called to a further eight accidents.

He said: "That just shows the increase in road users. I would urge the public to be extra careful."

Mr Foster added that firefighters have also seen a 50 per cent rise in bonfires.

North Yorkshire Police chief inspector Lisa Winward added that speeding is also becoming "very worrying for residents".

She told the meeting one report estimated a driver was doing up to 70mph - and encouraged people to report any speeding incidents to police.

And police officers and the safety camera van could be sent to key sites.