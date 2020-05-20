A YORK primary school teacher who has been working through the pandemic to keep classes going for the children of key workers has pleaded for schools not to reopen on June 1.

In an open letter to York Outer Conservative MP Julian Sturdy, the teacher said social distancing will not be possible.

The teacher, who asked not to be named, added that cleaning products are banned from classrooms and that during one of her shifts this week a child put a pencil up their nose while another chewed on some of the stationary.

Mr Sturdy said he has been working with head teachers through the pandemic and had many discussions with school leaders.

He said he has received a significant number of enquiries and is currently responding to them.

The teacher's letter says: "I am writing to you to ask that you do not support the move to open primary schools on June 1.

"Not one teacher I know is saying they won't work but they are saying they're scared, they're confused and they cannot see how your plan is going to work."

She invited Mr Sturdy to join her for a day at school to see the challenges teachers face.