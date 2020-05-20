EVEN before the coronavirus forced us unwillingly into lockdown, Coney Street had lost some of its lustre. Empty shop-fronts gaped like missing teeth, and the plethora of mobile phone outlets and chain stores made it much like any other high street.

But it hasn’t always been that way. There was a time when its fashion houses, its small individual retailers, and the Mansion House and Guildhall which graced one end of the street, marked it out as something special.