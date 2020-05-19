A SERVICE is available for vulnerable people needing help with shopping ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

With another bank holiday on Monday (May 25), people left isolated by the coronavirus pandemic are being urged to be prepared.

Despite the easing of some lockdown restrictions many people are required to remain at home and over the coming bank holiday weekend North Yorkshire County Council is once again leading a relief service for anyone who needs help with getting essentials such as shopping and prescriptions.

“We have staff and extra volunteers who have once more come forward to meet any additional demand but people are encouraged to think ahead about what they might need,” said Gary Fielding, the County Council’s Director of Strategic Resources.

“The public holiday relief operations so far have proved incredibly successful, and the widespread positive response to the call to be prepared has meant there has only been modest demand for help with shopping and other essentials over the four-day break. However, we will continue this important service for those in need.”

The County Council is working with 23 community support organisations alongside partners and the voluntary sector who look out for those identified as vulnerable.

Residents are being urged to check on their neighbours, particularly if they have helped somebody in the first few weeks of lockdown and haven’t been in contact since.

Gary Fielding added: “I would like to thank our residents who are continuing to look out for those left isolated and the countless volunteers supporting vulnerable people at this difficult time.

“While the support organisations take a well-deserved break our staff and extra volunteers are going the extra mile to plug the gap and make sure everybody has what they need this weekend. I want people to feel reassured that we are here to help.”

Julie Macey-Hewitt, the chief executive of Age UK Scarborough, one of the Community Support Organisations working with the County Council, said: “Our staff are working flat out at the minute so the bank holiday relief effort is so important because it allows us to have a proper break.

“Everyone can have a couple of days to properly recuperate and come back feeling fresher afterwards. We work incredibly hard as it is but at the minute it’s a different kind of pressure and new challenges for a lot of people – we are already counting down the days to a much-needed rest.”

If you can safely do your own food shopping or can ask friends and neighbours to help, please go to www.northyorks.gov.uk/help-you-during-coronavirus-covid-19 for information about arrangements at national supermarkets.

For details of shops, pubs, restaurants and catering businesses in your area, or shops who are offering deliveries and takeaways, please visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/buy-local

People in need of help or who will need the County Council to support vulnerable friends and neighbours should call its customer service centre on 01609 780780. It is open seven days a week from 8am to 5:30pm including bank holidays.