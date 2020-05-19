THREE more patients with coronavirus have died at York NHS trust hospitals.

The fatalities takes the total number of Covid-19 related deaths at York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital up to 193.

The Press has asked the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust for a breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, nationwide, a further 174 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 24,913.

NHS England said patients were aged between seven and 102 years old, and six of them, aged between 45 and 90, had no known underlying health condition.