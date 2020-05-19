A YORK psychiatric hospital has been placed in special measures by a watchdog after serious safety fears were raised by inspectors.

A report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) says safety is ‘inadequate’ at Garrow House in Heslington Road, which is run by Turning Point and treats up to 12 female in-patients with personality disorders.

It said its inspectors found errors and omissions in prescribing, administering, recording and storing medicines, and some staff gave items to patients which they then harmed themselves with.

Patients had told inspectors that staff were too busy at night to support them, and some agency staff did not understand their needs or how to care for them.

The watchdog said placing it in special measures meant it would be inspected again within six months, when improvements were expected.

Clare Taylor, director of operations at Turning Point, said it was ‘very disappointed’ by the rating and it had been working hard to address the issues raised.

“We have a comprehensive action plan in place to ensure we can make the necessary improvements and are prioritising them as an organisation,” she said.

“We work with very complex individuals at the service and our staff team give expert support. However, we do recognise that difficulties in being able to recruit people with specialist skills in the area has placed pressure on the service. The report did recognise that staff were caring, developed comprehensive assessments and involved patients in decisions about their care.”

She said 93 per cent of Turning Point’s locations had been rated as either good or outstanding but monitoring processes had not been as effective as they should have been at Garrow House.