A DOCTOR working for the York hospital NHS trust has died after contracting the coronavirus.

Dr Abdel Wahab Babiker, 70, who had been working as a consultant physician at Scarborough Hospital since last August, died yesterday.

York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said he had been receiving care in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

Dr Ed Smith, director of acute, emergency and elderly medicine for Scarborough Hospital, said: “Dr Babiker was an extremely energetic, hard-working, approachable and dedicated doctor. He had a wealth of experience that he brought to bear in caring for our patients.

“He was particularly notable for his ‘can-do’ attitude and supportive nature, and was well liked by patients and staff alike. He will be sorely missed.”

Simon Morritt, Chief Executive of York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am deeply saddened by the loss of a member of our Scarborough Hospital team, and offer my condolences to Dr Babiker’s family. We are making sure that staff have access to any help and support they may need at this difficult time.”

The Trust said it would not be commenting further and asked for the privacy of Dr Babiker's family to be respected, in line with their wishes.