As York begins to come out of lockdown, it is becoming clear that some retail and eaterie businesses may never reopen.
Here we are keeping track on different businesses in our city centre and shopping centres.
CLOSED PERMANENTLY
Shoe Zone on High Ousegate. More details here
FUTURE UNCERTAIN (all sites unless otherwise stated)
Bella Italia, Cafe Rouge and Las Iguanas. More details here
Carluccio's. More details here
Dorothy Perkins, Burtons, Topshop.
Oasis, Warehouse. More details here
Bright House went into administration the week before the lockdown.
OPEN (all York sites unless otherwise stated)
Supermarket and convenience stores chains such as Sainsbury's, Tesco, Co-op. Check locally.
Banks
Holland & Barrett
Poundland in Coney Street and Low Petergate.
B & Q. More details here
Wickes
Garden centres. More details here