As York begins to come out of lockdown, it is becoming clear that some retail and eaterie businesses may never reopen.

Here we are keeping track on different businesses in our city centre and shopping centres.

It will be updated as we get information over the days and weeks ahead.

Keep checking back here to find out the latest situation.

CLOSED PERMANENTLY

Shoe Zone on High Ousegate. More details here

FUTURE UNCERTAIN (all sites unless otherwise stated)

Bella Italia, Cafe Rouge and Las Iguanas.  More details here

Carluccio's. More details here

Dorothy Perkins, Burtons, Topshop. 

Oasis, Warehouse.  More details here

Bright House went into administration the week before the lockdown.

OPEN (all York sites unless otherwise stated)

Supermarket and convenience stores chains such as Sainsbury's, Tesco, Co-op. Check locally.

Banks

Holland & Barrett

Poundland in Coney Street and Low Petergate.

B & Q.  More details here

Wickes

Garden centres. More details here