A POPULAR proms event at a North Yorkshire stately home has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Castle Howard’s Concerts weekend, including Proms, Café Mambo and Queen Symphonic over the weekend of August 21 – 23 have been postponed until 2021.

The summer spectacular weekend was set to draw audiences from all over the country to enjoy a varied programme of music, from Ibiza chill to Bohemian Rhapsody and Land of Hope and Glory, but has now been postponed until August 2021, following the decision of promoters LPH Concerts and the management team of Castle Howard.

Nicholas Howard of Castle Howard, said: “It is incredibly disappointing to have to cancel any events, particularly outdoor concerts for which people plan ahead for many months, but it is absolutely the right thing to do in current circumstances – the safety of our visitors and staff is paramount.

“The artists due to perform share our disappointment, but have all agreed to come back next summer to delight the Yorkshire audiences at Castle Howard’s natural amphitheatre – something to look forward to, if a little further into the future.”

At the moment, Castle Howard and its grounds remain closed to the public, with the team closely following government advice so that it can reopen promptly with appropriate safety measures in place once lockdown is lifted.

Mr Howard said: “We’re expecting the gardens and grounds to be first to open, as exploring the outdoors and getting lots of fresh air appears to be very much in line with recommendations for safe things to do. We’ll continue to monitor when and how we might be able to re-open the house in due course.

“In the meantime, our farm shop continues to provide locals with a superb range of fresh fruit, vegetables and butchery staples, whilst the garden centre has now also re-opened with social distancing measures in place, so those staying at home can give their green spaces a bit of a boost.”