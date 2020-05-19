The coronavirus epidemic in York's care homes may have passed its peak, the latest Office of National Statistics figures show.

In the seven days ending on May 8, there were less than half as many Covid-19 deaths in the city's care homes as in the previous week.

The statistics show that 42 care home residents who died up to May 8 had their death certificates registered up to May 16.

As reported last week by The Press, care homes in the city had notified the Care Quality Commission by May 8 of 57 deaths involving care home residents in York.

The figures released today are based on death certificates registered up to May 16 for deaths occurring up to May 8.

They show that 19 people died in York care homes and nine in York hospitals with coronavirus in the week ending May 1.

In the week ending May 8, seven people died in York care homes and 11 in hospital with Covid-19.

According to the figures released today, 116 people in total have died in York with the virus up to May 8.

In Ryedale, 24 people died with the virus up to May 8, 18 in hospital, three in care homes, one at home and two in hospices.

In Selby, 31 people died with the virus up to May 8, 23 died in hospital, six in care homes and two at home.