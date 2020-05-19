Here are the death notices carried in The Press, on Monday, May 18 and Tuesday May 19

DEREK HAROLD LYNCH Passed away peacefully at home on May 12th, 2020, aged 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie, cherished father to Leslie, John and Heather, loving grandad to Mathew, Hannah, Elizabeth and Michael and a caring great-grandad. Private service to take place at York Crematorium on Tuesday, May 26th 2020. All enquiries to Hayley Owen Funeral Directors 01904 792525.

MARGARET MARY BERRIDGE (NFallon), Margaret Mary died peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Armana House Care Home on May 11th, aged 86. Beloved mother of Graham, Kevin and Martin, adored by her daughters-in-law Angie and Liz, and cherished by her grandchildren Chloe, Owen and Euan with a special place in her heart for her great-grandson Kayden. Margaret is to be cremated at Harrogate, where she was born, with a celebration of her life to be held later in the year. Sweet Margaret, always with us. Donations in lieu of flowers to the RNLI. All enquiries to Hayley Owen Funeral Directors. Because the Lord is my Shepherd. His house shall be my home forever. Psalm 23.

DENNIS SANDERSON Died peacefully at home on May 12th aged 88 years. Loving husband of the late Sheila, much loved dad of Gail and Jacqueline, dad-in-law to Andy and Rod. The most wonderful grandad to Thomas, Katie and Lewkas, grandad-in-law to Zoe and a good friend to many. Due to current circumstances a private cremation will be held at YorkCrematorium on Thursday 28th May.

LES HUNTER Peacefully on May 9th in South Park Nursing Home, aged 74 years. Much loved husband of Ann, loving dad of Cordelia and Darrel, father-in-law of Nige, a loved grandad of Daniel, Steven, Becky, Beth and the late Paul and their partners, devoted great-grandad of Kendall, Jasmine and Ayla, also a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Please keep Les in your thoughts on Friday May 22nd, when a private funeral service will be held. Enquiries to Darley Funeral Directors, Huntington tel: 622746.

FRANK DORAN Died Peacefully at Minster Grange Care Home on May 17th, aged 88. Much loved husband of Sheila. Loving brother in-law of Margaret and Pat. Loving Uncle of Tracey, Claire and family. A private funeral service will take place at York Crematorium on June 1st. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Frank to Dementia Care.

NOELLE PENROSE Passed away peacefully in York Hospital on May 9th 2020 aged 83 years. Beloved wife of Len, dearly loved mum to Karen and Richard and devoted nana to Christopher. Will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

ANNA PATRICIA MULHALL Sadly passed away suddenly and peacefully at York Hospital on May 4th 2020. Our wonderful kind loving beautiful mum, grandma, great-grandma and sister who will forever be in our hearts and minds and will be missed each and every day Thank you for everything Mum. Rest in Peace with Dad.

BEATRICE SMEETON, known as Betty, Passed away peacefully at Mulberry Court Care Home on May 10th 2020 aged 87 years. Reunited with late husband Ron. Much loved mum to June and Heather, cherished nanna to Andy, Rebecca, Lucy and Dan, great-nanna to Myah, Isla, Harvey, Lucas, Amelia and Ellie. Dear mother-in-law to Paul and nanna-in-law to George and Elle. Private funeral service to take place on Friday May 29th, at 9.00am. All enquiries to J Rymer funeral directors tel 01904 624320

JOYCE HARDWICK Passed away peacefully in St Leonard's Hospice on Tuesday May 5th 2020, aged 84 years. Loving wife to Derek for 63 years and much loved mother of Alan. Please keep Joyce in your thoughts on Thursday May 28th, when a private cremation will take place. Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son Funeral Directors, Tel: 01904 654460.

