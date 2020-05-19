THE emergency services were called out to a fire in York city centre in the early hours.
Police and fire crews were called to Gillygate shortly after 4am when a member of the public heard loud bangs and glass smashing and saw two figures coming out of a residential property.
One eye witness said there were four fire engines and five police cars at the scene in minutes and smoke was coming from the building.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "York and Acomb crews responded to a fire in a three storey residential building.
"The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. Crews extinguished the fire, which started in a bedroom, using hose reel jets and breathing apparatus. No people were injured. Fire damage confined to bedroom."
More to follow.
