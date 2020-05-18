THREE men have been arrested on suspicion of being linked to a key county lines drug operation, police said today.

North Yorkshire Police officers made the arrests yesterday (Sunday, May 17) after reports of drug-related activity at two Scarborough properties.

An 18-year-old man from Sandwell in the West Midlands was arrested at a residential address in Alma Square on suspicion of being involved in the supply of class A drugs and remains in police custody.

Officers also attended an address in Victoria Road where they arrested a 19-year-old man from the Erdington area of Birmingham on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and a 48-year-old man from Scarborough on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply. Both men have been released on conditional bail.

A further man, 36, from Scarborough, was arrested today (May 18) in connection with the investigation and on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He is currently in police custody.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Members of the public provide invaluable information that helps shape our operational activity and we urge residents to look out for the signs of cuckooing in their neighbourhood and report any concerns they have."

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you prefer not to speak to the police and wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.