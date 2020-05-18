A MAN has been arrested after allegedly stealing a bike from outside York Hospital.

North Yorkshire Police said that a woman reported her bike stolen after she finished a night shift last Thursday (May 14). The bike lock had been cut and her bike had been taken at some point during the night or early morning. It's not known whether or not she worked at the hospital.

North Yorkshire Police Community Support Officers on patrol in the city, spotted a man riding a bicycle which appeared to match the description of the stolen one. Officers questioned the man and were able to establish this was the stolen bike, which has now been returned to its owner.

The 31 year old man was arrested on suspicion of theft and is currently in police custody.