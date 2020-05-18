FOUR York restaurants are unlikely to reopen after the lockdown and their staff are facing the loss of their jobs.

But there could be good news for employees of a fifth York restaurant with reports that Carluccio's is close to a deal to save it.

Casual Dining Group, the parent company of Bella Italia, Cafe Rouge and Las Iguanas, is preparing to go into administration.

Bella Italia and Cafe Rouge both have restaurants in Petergate. There are also a Bella Italia restaurant in Clifton Moor and a Las Iguanas restaurant in Back Swinegate.

Casual Dining Group employs 6,000 people across the country and has filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators had been filed at the High Court.

A company spokeswoman said: "As is widely acknowledged, this is an unprecedented situation for our industry and, like many other companies across the UK, the directors of Casual Dining Group are working closely with our advisers as we consider our next steps.

"These notifications are a prudent measure in light of the company's position and the wider situation.

"These notifications will also protect the company from any threatened potential legal action from landlords while we review the detail of the Government advice, and formulate a plan for the company in these difficult times."

Carluccio's has a restaurant in St Helen's Square. It has declined to comment on reports that it is close to a rescue deal.