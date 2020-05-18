A MAN was arrested after an alleged altercation in a York suburb.

The incident happened around 9.15pm on Sunday (May 17) outside Aston House on Windsor Drive in Acomb when a 26-year-old man was arrested after allegedly being involved in an altercation with a group of men.

The group of men were believed to be in a black car.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about the individuals involved or for anyone who witnessed the incident so that we can establish the full circumstances.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Stuart Hodge. You can also email 001596@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200082215.