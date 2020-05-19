A SINGING head teacher from a York school will be rubbing shoulders - virtually - with celebrities as part of a series of online concerts.

The York head is starring alongside a West End star, a World Poetry Slam Champion and a top UK comedian in the free productions.

Chris Jeffery, head of Bootham School, has organised the weekly concerts as a way of raising spirits for his school community during lockdown.

The headmaster has persuaded singer Joel Montague - who recently starring in Waitress in the West End, poet Harry Baker and well-known comedian Mark Watson, who has featured on Nevermind the Buzzcocks and Mock The Week, to take part.

And he will take to the stage himself on Thursday, performing his own compositions.

More than 4,000 people have tuned in so far to the concerts, which have also featured a piano recital by Paul Feehan Bootham’s Director of Music and Artistic Director at Yorkshire Youth Choir.

Mr Jeffery, who describes himself as ‘a failed songwriter’ said: “We’ve been putting connection and community at the very heart of our response to the Covid crisis at Bootham, and music is a great way to keep people together. These concerts have proved really popular in other parts of the world, as well as all over the UK.

“I felt I should do my bit as well, so I’ve dusted off some old songs and am giving the voice a bit of workout, although I’m not sure how I’ll fare in such exalted company.”

Chris Jeffery’s performance will take place on Thursday (May 21) at 1.15pm.

Performances are screened ‘live’ on Facebook www.facebook.com/boothamschool/ or can be watched later on the School’s Facebook and You Tube accounts.

Bootham School usually holds a free public concert every Thursday lunchtime in the school’s beautifully restored Georgian Recital Room.

Mr Jeffery took over the reins at Bootham in 2016 when previous head, Jonathan Taylor, retired. He was head of The Grange School in Cheshire before that from 2005, and has been heavily involved in the Headmasters’ and Headmistresses’ Conference. He is a University of York graduate.