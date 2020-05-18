ONE more patient with coronavirus has died at a York NHS trust hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 190.
The small increase follows a pattern over the past week for much fewer Covid-19 fatalities being reported in the York and Scarborough area, suggesting that the peak in deaths has passed.
Two more deaths were reported yesterday, but there were no reported deaths on Saturday and just one on both Thursday and Friday last week.
The trust said this afternoon that of the 190 deaths within the trust, 113 had happened at York Hospital.
It was unable to comment on whether the peak had passed or the death rate was slowing, referring The Press to NHS England or Public Health England.
Today's trust figure was released by NHS England as it revealed that nationwide, a further 122 people who tested positive for Covid-19 had died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 24,739.
It said the patients were aged between 47 and 100, and seven of them, aged between 50 and 85, had no known underlying health condition.
