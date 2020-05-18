THREE people have been arrested after police carried out drug warrants in Selby.

A quantity of what is believed to be a class B drug and cash were recovered during the operation.

North Yorkshire Police say three warrants were executed and arrests were made at two different addresses in the town on Friday.

A 19-year-old woman, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year old boy were all arrested on suspicion of drug offences. They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Inspector Martin Wedgwood, of Selby Police, said: “I authorised the warrants to be executed because I wholly believe that our community is risking the health and indeed the lives of the younger generation who take drugs not knowing the true impact they can have.

“Youngsters are vulnerable because of their age and are easily encouraged, so this operation was designed to protect as well as to deter.

“Our activity will continue as and when we get the necessary information in a bid to keep communities across Selby and the wider area safe.”