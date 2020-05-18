POLICE in York have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a man was assaulted at a supermarket in the city.
Officers are appealing for help in identifying a man following an incident in York where a man was assaulted and a public order offence committed.
The offence occurred at the Asda store, Layerthorpe at around 6.30pm on Monday, May 11.
A force spokesman said: "If you can identify the man in the image or have any other information which may assist with the investigation please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Sophie Simpson.
"Alternatively you can email sophie.simpson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to provide information anonymously then the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote reference 12200078553 when providing information."
