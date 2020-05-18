A TOP York tour guide is going online to offer 'free nightmares' to people already suffering the torture of lockdown.

Mad Alice’s Bloody York Gin Tour includes stories of hangings, beheadings and poisonings. But it comes with an antidote in the form of gin-tasting in between the horrible histories.

Alicia Stabler, who plays the role of Mad Alice during her tours, and who won Best Experience at the Visit York’s Tourism Awards last month, is moving her tour online to Facebook and YouTube while the city’s tourism industry is on hold.

The scary stories are interspersed with gin tastings, including York Gin’s Navy Strength Outlaw, inspired by the city’s baddies including Guy Fawkes and Dick Turpin.

York Gin’s shop in Pavement - which was voted the city’s best shop at the same awards, is currently closed because of the lockdown.

Alicia said: “I’m normally run off my feet by this stage in the year.

"But the coronavirus has put paid to tourism for a while.

"So we’re going online.

"I’ve been a tour guide in York for years and there’s not much horrible history I don’t know.

“History buffs, people with a morbid fascination with gruesome deaths as well as gin lovers and people who just want to be entertained love my tour. I hope they’ll enjoy it online. I know it’s not the same as actually being here - but you’ll definitely get a feel for York’s bloody awful history. And if you get a glass of gin in your hand, your nerves shouldn’t be too shot at the end.”

Emma Godivala of York Gin said: “The Mad Alice tour is legendary in York. It’s insightful, entertaining and ghastly. But mostly lots of fun.

“York is an amazing place - and we hope the Bloody York Gin Tour will give people a taste of what tourists can expect to experience when we’re back up and running.”

The first Bloody York Gin Online Tour takes place on Facebook at 6pm on Friday, May 22 with a recording available afterwards on YouTube. Register for the free tour here.

Click here for a preview of the tour.