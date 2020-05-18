A SLIP road off the A64 was closed this morning (Monday) due to an accident.
The westbound slip road exit from the A64 on to the A162 was shut following the incident, and police attended the scene.
It has since reopened.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
A SLIP road off the A64 was closed this morning (Monday) due to an accident.
The westbound slip road exit from the A64 on to the A162 was shut following the incident, and police attended the scene.
It has since reopened.
Comments are closed on this article.