A YORK supermarket is bringing back its pie shops this week.

Morrisons, which has stores in Acomb, Foss Islands Road and a store in Malton, is reopening its pie shops for freshly baked pies and sausage rolls to take away.

To mark the opening of the pie shop counters, Morrisons will be offering their popular sausage rolls - as well as cheese and onion rolls - for just 50p.

Mark Pearson, Buying Manager at Morrisons said: “We know sausage rolls hold a place in our hearts that not much else can fill, so we’re pleased to bring ours back at this bargain price.”

The half price offer on sausage rolls is available till the end of the month.