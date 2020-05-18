A SHOP in York city centre is set to close its doors for good this week.

Shoezone in High Ousegate is closing down and is set to close for good on Friday (May 22).

The shoe retailer has put up signs in its windows saying that their next nearest store is at Clifton Moor.

This is the second time such signs have appeared at the shop.

In December 2018, The Press reported that signs had gone up saying: "Closing down for relocation."

A spokeswoman said then it was planning to move out of town, due to the rent/rates being too high.

But last June, it emerged that the city centre shop would stay open after all - at least for the time being.

An employee told The Press however that the lease on the premises runs out in May, and unless a new one was negotiated it would be closing.

He said the matter was between the landlord and head office, but it also related to business rates.

He added that Shoe Zone had a second shop in York, out at Clifton Moor which will reopen when restrictions allow it to.