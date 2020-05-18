FOUR men were arrested on suspicion of cruelty to animals after an incident in North Yorkshire.
The men, who have since been released under investigation, were arrested following an incident where sheep were harmed on farmland in Thorpe Willoughby, near Selby, at the weekend, North Yorkshire Police said.
A spokeswoman for the force explained: "Two 18-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of cruelty to animals and criminal damage and two 20-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of cruelty to animals.
"Officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out inquiries in the local area following the incident which occurred early on Sunday morning. A specialist wildlife crime officer will progress the investigation."
Anyone who has information relating to this incident is urged to phone North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12200081795.
If you prefer to pass on information anonymously then Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.
