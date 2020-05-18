FOUR people have been arrested on suspicion of offences relating to animal cruelty and criminal damage following an incident in North Yorkshire.
The males were arrested after police received a call in the early hours of Sunday morning from a member of the public reporting that they had seen a group of people in Thorpe Willoughby, near Selby, "acting suspicious" near to a field of sheep, Selby Neighbourhood Policing Team said.
"These males are in custody and will be interviewed in due course for offences relating to animal cruelty and criminal damage," the team added.
"To prevent the compromise of this investigation we would also like to request that you do not speculate about the incident or offenders on social media as this could have implications on the case."
