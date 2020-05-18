YORKSHIRE'S glider pilots are to return to the air in North Yorkshire after flying restrictions are eased.

Eight weeks ago, just prior to the official lockdown announcement being made by the UK Government, the Yorkshire Gliding Club at Sutton Bank ceased its flying operation along with the rest of British gliding.

Although the Yorkshire Gliding Club usually operates a year-round flying and training programme, spring time is traditionally when most people resume flying after winter as the weather from around March to September offers up the most opportunity for long duration and cross-country distance flights.

Like any other sports club, changes have had to be put in place to enable gliding to resume safely during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to minimise the risk of transmission of the virus. Amongst these changes are that the clubs fleet of two-seat gliders, normally used for air experience flights and pilot training will only be flown by single occupants or two people from the same household. The club is presently only partially re-opening for experienced solo pilots who can carry out local flying whilst adhering to social distancing rules which are in place.

While the airfield can gradually begin operations again, the club has taken the step of keeping the buildings closed for the forseeable future and therefore request that the public continue not to visit the site. The cafe that normally operates in the clubhouse will not be re-opening at the present time.

Club Chairman Dave Latimer said: "The return of sporting activities will be a boost to participants who have been unable to do what they love for so long. For many pilots across the country this will be a return to flying after not just eight weeks but a long winter and that is why we at Sutton Bank have made plans for our club to reopen gradually, so that we can ensure that our club is operating safely both from a COVID-19 and flying skills perspective.

"We would like to thank members of the public for not visiting, and continuing not to visit our airfield whilst restrictions are in place and we would especially like to thank those who have continued to support us by purchasing air experience flight vouchers through our website. Whilst we can't fly people in our two-seat aircraft yet, we look forward to a time when we can and we will ensure that we honour each and every voucher when the time is right."