COASTLINES were "not as busy as expected" this weekend, and people had listened to the advice, according to the Deputy Mayor of Scarborough Council.
Speaking to The Press, Deputy Mayor of the Scarborough Council, Cllr Ms Roberta Florence Swiers said that while it was clear people had come to the coast at the weekend, the level of visitors was not as high as expected.
She said: "The roads were busier than in recent weeks, and you could see the beaches were busy at certain times, but overall people seemed to be keeping their distance and they had listened to the advice given by the council and local forces.
"I think the fact that no shops, cafes or seaside activities were on so those that came was to surf or to enjoy a coastline walk."
Roads and parking bays are to be closed this weekend in some of North Yorkshire's busiest tourist towns as the authorities try to persuade motorists not to visit.
North Yorkshire County Council tweeted earlier in the week that it is working with multiagency partners to try to monitor the impact this weekend and advised: "Please be aware that we are also closing some streets and car parks and suspending parking bays."
This included at Scarbrough, Whitby and at Harrogate.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment