THE York Hospital Trust has recorded two further deaths from Covid-19 - taking the overall total to 189.
There were no deaths recorded yesterday, however two deaths that were registered on Friday have been confirmed today.
A further 90 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died - with 18 of the deaths recorded in Yorkshire and the North East - bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 24,617.
Patients were aged between 45 and 100 years old. One of the 90 patients had no known underlying health condition.
Their families have been informed.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment