A NORTH Yorkshire bus company whose owners are on today's Sunday Times Rich List have furloughed over 300 employees.

According to The Sunday Times, the company Optare, owned by the Hinduja brothers who last year topped the papers rich list, has furloughed 360 employees.

The company - which is based in Sherburn-in-Elmet, North Yorkshire - manufacture buses such as the Metrocity, Tempo SR and the Metro Decker.

The Sunday Times article adds that the Hindujas brothers valuations have sunk between a reported £3.9bn and £6bn, and they join 63 other rich listers who have also furloughed staff.