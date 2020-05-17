A PETITION has been launched over the partial closure of a section of York's Bishopthorpe Road.

York council took the decision to make the road has been made one way, to give shoppers more room to socially distance in the current situation.

But say that diverting traffic up Nunnery Lane to Blossom Street has caused significant delays and congestion.

A petition to cancel the trial and re-open the road has so far gained over 800 signatures.

The petition - entitled 'Cancel the temporary one-way system on Bishopthorpe Road - says: "When lockdown has completely lifted that area of the city will have a huge impact on the rest of the city causing gridlocked roads and an increase in idling vehicles which will result in higher pollution levels and a significant decrease in the air quality, which goes against the green parties morals who enforced this one-way monstrosity of an idea. This goes against the cleaner air and zero-carbon plans.

"Surely if the traffic is free-flowing and not stationary this reduces the amount of pollution in the area of the city and keeps air pollution as low as possible."

The council says it is trialling the closure and believes " the increase in people walking and cycling, and in line with social distancing guidance, the council has worked to review the use of pavements, roads and public spaces by all users, to ensure everyone in York is kept as safe as possible."