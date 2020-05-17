Three men have been arrested in York, over allegations of a scam involving jet washing driveways at local houses.
The Press reported yesterday that North Yorkshire Police had received reports of men going from house to house in the west of city, offering to do the work - then asking for large amounts of money. In one case, over £500 had allegedly been demanded.
Officers traced two distinctive vans with Irish plates and arrested 3 men on suspicion of fraud by false representation.
They also seized their vehicles.