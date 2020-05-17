A YOUNG girl from York has used her passion for dancing to help others and support the NSPCC.

Gracie Bee, 11, is a very keen dancer who usually regularly attends Razzamataz Theatre School classes, but these have currently been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As she cannot attend these classes, which she is “really missing,” Gracie decided to perform her own dance-a-thon to support those that need it during these difficult times.

Gracie, who attends Westfield Community Primary School, said: “I wanted to help children who aren’t as fortunate as me, especially during the difficult times we are currently in.”

Gracie managed to dance non-stop for two hours and 15 minutes.

She set herself a target of raising £30, which she has smashed and managed to raise a staggering £700 for the charity.

Gracie’s mum, Sarah Davies, said: “Gracie really is an amazing young lady, so kind, caring and always thinking of other people. We are so very proud of her.

“She organised all of this by herself, all I did was share on my Facebook page for her.

“Gracie really does have the biggest heart, she is so overwhelmed by it all that she has cried.”

Sarah, along with Gracie’s dad, Dan and her sister, Dotty, who also does to Razzamataz classes, joined in briefly with the youngster’s dance-a-thon to support her.

It was also streamed live on Facebook, where Gracie received over 150 messages of support.

Sarah went on to say: “We really enjoyed the day, it was a bit of normality for us.”

Gracie is now in the process of planning her next fundraising event.

The NSPCC is a charity that aims to protect children from abuse around the UK.

More information on the NSPCC can be found at: www.nspcc.org.uk