The Yorkshire Dales National Park has said its car park at the very popular beauty spot at Malham Cove is close to capacity as people take advantage of the easing of coronavirus restrictions.
The national park, which had expressed concerns about reopening the countryside to visitors, has asked tourists to continue to respect social distancing and to avoid congregating in towns and villages in the Dales
It said at yesterday lunchtime that its car park was close to national capacity.
The news comes as people planning a trip to the coast in North Yorkshire over the weekend were being warned they could find they can’t wash their hands, stick to social distancing guidance or even park their car.
North Yorkshire County Council says it fears large numbers of people will head to beauty spots and says places like Whitby and Scarborough could see an influx of visitors.
Councillor Don Mackenzie said on Friday: “We are asking people to consider that many places offer very limited hand-washing and toilet facilities and, where they are open, there will almost certainly be queues.
“Paths may well be busy, making staying at least 2m apart almost impossible and, on top of that, we’ve taken the decision to temporarily close our large on-street parking facilities in Whitby.”