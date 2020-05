YORK is expecting several days of blissful sunshine and hot weather this week.

Predictions from the Met Office shows that Monday will be cloudy and breezy, perhaps with a little light rain at times with maximum temperatures of 16 °C.

But by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday it will become much warmer with sunshine midweek, with highs of 23°C on Wednesday and 21°C on Thursday.

The sunny spells and warm weather is expected to continue into next weekend.