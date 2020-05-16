POLICE in York are warning residents to be vigilant following reports of scammers in the area.
The force said it has come to their attention that the occupants of a silver Toyota van and a blue similar size van have been attending addresses on the West side of York and offering to jet wash driveways for extortionate amounts of money, in some cases demanding over £500.
It added: "Should they attend your home address please decline their services and ring 101 to let us know. Don't be scammed, tell them no and report them to the police. Both vehicles are bearing Irish plates."
