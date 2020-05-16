THE York Hospital Trust has recorded no new deaths from Covid-19 over the last 24 hours - for the first time in close to two months.
The daily NHS statement on Coronavirus shows that the York Hospital Foundational Trust - which includes York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital - has recorded no new Covid-19 related deaths - the first time since March 24.
The total number of Covid-19 related fatalities within the trust remains at 187.
Meanwhile, a further 181 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 24,527.
Patients were aged between 39 and 98 years old. 7 of the 181 patients (aged between 43 and 67 years old) had no known underlying health condition.
Their families have been informed.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment