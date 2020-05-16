MEMBERS of some of the UK’s biggest and most influential indie bands from the last three decades will battle it out in a virtual pub quiz – with fans able to watch the action unfold this Sunday.

In the second in a series of virtual pub quizzes hosted by SpeedQuizzing, leading players and singers from some of the UK’s most acclaimed bands will come together at 9pm to compete in a fast-paced quiz, providing the nation with some much-needed entertainment while at home.

The first quiz may have featured an array of frontmen and women from the likes of Shed Seven, The Bluetones, Dubstar and The Seahorses – but this week it’s the turn of the talented bunch that sit behind the lead singers, banging away and generally holding everything together – the drummers!

The line-up of top percussionists includes Jack Atherton, drummer in singer-songwriter Jake Bugg’s band; Kaiser Chiefs Vijay Mistry; and Supergrass’ Danny Goffey.

They will also be joined by Dodgy drummer, or rather the drummer for 90’s pop-rock band Dodgy, Matthew Priest; Eds Chesters of indie rock band The Bluetones; and Chris Prendergast, formerly with The Kooks and now drumming with singer-songwriter Alex Clare.

The players will be divided into two teams, captained by Shed Seven frontman Rick Witter and singer-songwriter Mark Morriss, who is best known as The Bluetones’ frontman.

Presiding over the quiz will be another drummer, Shed Seven’s Alan Leach, who co-founded SpeedQuizzing with his brother, John.

Alan said: “I’m really enjoying hosting these regular quizzes with various folk from the indie music scene, not least because it’s made me realise I’ve got more friends than I thought I had.

“While we had mainly singers feature in our first virtual quiz, this time we’ve got a stellar line-up of drummers, who I always say are the most important members in any band.

“While the line-up might have changed, the format will be very much the same and people can expect the usual dose of intellectual jousting and fierce rivalry, mixed with a very large dollop of humour, chaos and colourful language.”

The quiz will follow the usual SpeedQuizzing format, with players given just ten seconds to answer each of the music-themed questions over a number of fast-paced rounds, with the quickest person to answer correctly gaining bonus points for their team.

Fans and quizzers can watch the action unfold at 9pm on Sunday 17th May through SpeedQuizzing’s Facebook page.