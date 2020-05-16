A BRIGHT and colourful display has returned to Coppergate Walk this weekend despite the lockdown measures - with the installation of the first Brollywalk of the year.

Over 30 rainbow umbrellas are now stationed above the city street, and although the shops within the centre remain closed, the street is still well-used by key workers parking in the neighbouring Castle Car Park, families enjoying their daily walks and cycle rides through the city centre, and take-away customers for the two street-food operators within St Mary’s Square.