A BRIGHT and colourful display has returned to Coppergate Walk this weekend despite the lockdown measures - with the installation of the first Brollywalk of the year.
Over 30 rainbow umbrellas are now stationed above the city street, and although the shops within the centre remain closed, the street is still well-used by key workers parking in the neighbouring Castle Car Park, families enjoying their daily walks and cycle rides through the city centre, and take-away customers for the two street-food operators within St Mary’s Square.
“We had planned for Brollywalk to return this summer, but rather than postponing until the shops re-open, we decided to bring forward our Rainbow Brollywalk, which we introduced last year to celebrate York Pride,” said centre manager, Pippa Unwin.
“Rainbows have been adopted as a symbol of hope and celebration during this peculiar time, so we are hoping that this will help lift the spirits of those who see it in person and that they will in turn share photos and videos of our rainbows with the world via social media with the #Brollywalk tag so we can see how far our message spreads. We could all do with something cheery and uplifting at the moment.”
Retailers around the city are waiting for confirmation from the government that it is safe to re-open, and the Coppergate team is working with stores and authorities to ensure that shoppers can have a safe, enjoyable experience when they return.