YORK Retail Forum has questioned the council's latest appeal to the business community to drive the city's coronavirus economic recovery - saying it reached out to the council three weeks ago with ideas and is yet to hear back.
On Friday The Press reported that as part of plans to boost the city's revival, 12 'recovery groups' are being set up by the council with representatives of different sectors to gather intelligence about the challenges they face - with Businesses of all sizes are invited to take part in the monthly virtual ‘roundtable’ discussions.
But the York Retail Forum said it suggested ideas weeks ago for post-lockdown, but is yet to receive a response from York Council.
Chair of York Retail Forum, Phil Pinder, said: "We're two months into lockdown and they're only just setting up post lockdown planning meetings. Lucky for them, that lockdown had not already ended, as we seemingly have no plan."
He added that York Retail Forum has reached out to the council, expressing ideas as a representative of a large section of business in York, but to no avail.
He added: "How many more weeks to set these groups up? We offer the only way to contact every City Centre retailer almost instantly."