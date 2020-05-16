YORK Retail Forum has questioned the council's latest appeal to the business community to drive the city's coronavirus economic recovery - saying it reached out to the council three weeks ago with ideas and is yet to hear back.

On Friday The Press reported that as part of plans to boost the city's revival, 12 'recovery groups' are being set up by the council with representatives of different sectors to gather intelligence about the challenges they face - with Businesses of all sizes are invited to take part in the monthly virtual ‘roundtable’ discussions.