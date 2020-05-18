CELEBRATIONS for a 99-year-old woman were just the start of many happy returns at a Selby care home.
Staff at Osborne House will be baking cakes and putting up decorations to celebrate nine birthdays before June 1.
And they are determined that they will make each day as special as possible for each of their birthday men and women, including arranging Zoom conferences so that families can join the celebrations remotely.
Home manager Shiva Sheikholeslami said “We have been overwhelmed with all the support and contributions from our community, families and friends in keeping activities running as normal as possible.
“We have nine birthdays in the month of May and two of those residents will be 90 so we will be aiming to do something special again. We have now installed a large projection screen to be able to make this task a bit easier for residents”.