A “PREDATORY” woman who has been in trouble with the law over her actions towards underage girls is leaving North Yorkshire.

Bethany Rhiane Biggins, 20, broke a court order banning her from contacting a 15-year-old within hours of being released from prison.

She had been behind bars because she had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl by kissing her.

Biggins, of Commercial Street, Malton, admitted breach of a restraining order.

Gareth Henderson-Moore, prosecuting, said the 15-year-old girl had told police she regarded Biggins as “predatory”.

Biggins’ barrister Mark McKone said she planned to move to Wales to make a new start with her mother.

On the day she broke the court order she had “just been reunited with her telephone and her social media”.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, at York Crown Court sitting in Bradford, jailed her for 28 days.

He told her if she broke the order again, she could be facing a longer sentence.

The restraining order would remain in place after she moved to Wales, prohibiting her from contacting the 15-year-old girl.

Last year, social services and North Yorkshire Police combined to try and get Biggins subject to a sexual risk order, a civil order.

They were concerned about the nature of her contact with the 14-year-old girl.

York Magistrates Court heard a series of allegations about her conduct.

The 14-year-old girl had no complaint about Biggins’ contact with her.

District judge Adrian Lower threw out the application.

He said an allegation involving kissing appeared to be a sexual offence because of the age of the girl at the time.

But on the evidence before him, the police had not considered it serious enough to merit a prosecution.

Biggins was later charged with sexual assault by kissing.

She admitted that offence and was for a time in custody.

Following the end of that case, she was released, but she was arrested and sent back behind bars after she contacted the 15-year-old girl.

Mr McKone said she had spent the equivalent of two months behind bars leading up to the sentencing hearing.